ELKTON, MD — Roland, better known as Flint to his family and friends, age 93, passed away on June 5, 2022. Flint graduated from Chesapeake City High School class of 1946 and was the son of Gladys (Cooling) Sheldon and Frank P. Sheldon, Sr, both deceased.
Flint worked for many years on the metal industry retiring after 30 plus years from Reynolds/Alcoa Aluminum. Flint enjoyed his many trips with friends and family thru the Pennsylvania country side and enjoyed a good meal at Yoder's Restaurant in New Holland, PA. Flint was a lover of bluegrass music, especially Carl Goldstein on radio station Wvud of University of Delaware. Flint was a close follower of women's fast pitch softball both locally and in California.
Flint is survived by his sister, Frances S. Lee and her husband, Harold of Chesapeake City, MD; two brothers: Frank "Tots" P. Sheldon, Jr and his wife, Elsie of Elkton, MD and Walter "Spin" R. Sheldon and his wife, Sally of Chesapeake City, MD; sister-in-law, Joyce Sheldon of Finksburg, MD; five close nephews; and five close nieces.
In addition to his parents, Flint is preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Sonny" H. Sheldon.
A celebration of Flint's life will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD where friends and family may begin visiting at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Trinity United Methodist Church" or "Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Fund" and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
