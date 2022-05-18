CHARLESTOWN — Rogers Forrest Clements, 68 of Charlestown, MD, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Rogers was born in Newton, Massachusetts on December 15, 1953. His family moved to North East, MD when he was in middle school. Growing up in North East Harbor, on the river, he loved boating and water skiing. He graduated from North East High School and Western Maryland College (McDaniel College). With remarkable work ethic, he created a lunch truck catering business, purchased and rehabilitated derelict properties, volunteered as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission in Charlestown, but most importantly relished time spent with his family.
Rogers was predeceased by his parents Jane and Donald, his youngest sister Susan Trull, and his son-in-law Rodney Maenner.
He is survived by his loving wife: Patricia Clements, his children: April Maenner, Rogers (Buddy) Clements, Myra Church and husband Eric Church Jr., grandson Kameron Schank, sisters Nina Schmidt, Sarah Heenan, Caroline Clements, and brother Clark Clements.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 from 1:00- 2:45 pm followed by a memorial service at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main St. North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rogers may be made to support the Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. Please make your check payable to The Johns Hopkins University, in care of the funeral home.
