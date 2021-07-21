ELKTON — Roger Morton McCardell, Jr., 63, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Roger was born on October 10, 1957, in Sioux City, IA. He is the son of Nancy George McCardell of Elkton, MD and the late Roger Morton McCardell, Sr.
Roger was a graduate of Elkton High School, class of 1975 and attended Cecil College. At the age of 16, Roger followed his childhood interest and became a volunteer firefighter for Singerly Fire Company, where he served for 47 years. After graduating high school, Roger moved to Ocean City, MD where he served the community as a firefighter and a paramedic. Roger also loved all varieties of music and spread his entrepreneurial wings to become a popular disc jockey and worked for the first cable TV network in Elkton. This fueled his love for entertaining people. He later went to work for the DuPont Company at Stine-Haskell Lab in Newark, DE. Roger spent the next 33 years working in the fire supply industry, recently retiring from Key Hose as their North East Regional Sales Manager.
Roger was a true entertainer. He had a robust flair for storytelling and was always the life of the party. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the local community, volunteering and socializing, bringing joy and laughter to all who knew him. He truly never met a stranger, as he made so many friends across the country during his travels. He was a generous man who found great satisfaction in helping others. Roger was a member of the Rotary Club and attended Elkton United Methodist Church. Always adorning an Orioles or Ravens cap, he was an avid Baltimore sports fan.
Roger is survived by his mother, Nancy George McCardell; brothers: Michael McCardell (Terry), Curtis McCardell (Beth); sisters: Carla Cebula (Randy), Caryn McCardell; nieces: Mallory Jennings (Chuck), Amanda McDermott Doviak (Terrance), Rachel Henderson (Steve), Alexandria Yates (Josh); nephews: Corey Cebula (Sammi), Tanner Cebula; as well as 7 great nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, Roger is survived by his loyal friends: Jeff Crowl, Mark Welch, Jeff Manlove, Bob McKinney and his beloved cat, Mr. Ritz. In addition to his father, Roger Morton McCardell, Sr., Roger is preceded in death by his good friend, Shawn Foard.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Elkton Cemetery. For those attending the funeral services, the family would be honored by your stories remembering Roger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Singerly Fire Company” or “Elkton United Methodist Church” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.