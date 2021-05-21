ELK MILLS, MD — Roger Lee Smith, Sr., age 80, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Born in Hinton, WV, on March 20, 1941, he was the son of the late Lewis and Madeline Dick Smith.
Mr. Smith retired from D.M. Stoltzfus Stone Quarry. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and canine companions, Coco and Smokey. Mr. Smith enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet B. Smith; children, Roger Lee Smith, Jr. (Donna) and Kellie Leigh Smith (Randy Armstrong), both of Elk Mills, MD; grandchildren, Stephen Smith (Calystia), Jacqueline Middleton (Justin), Johnny Lewis, and Elizabeth Wagner (George); and great grandchildren, Samantha and Mason Smith, Dakota Middleton, and Little Johnny and Maddie Lewis.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Ann Lewis; and brother, Leo Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10AM.
