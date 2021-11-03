MIDDLETOWN, DE — Roger Lee Schultz of Middletown, Delaware, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the age of 82. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1939, to William and Dorothy Schultz, he grew up in West Philadelphia and Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania. He had an older sister, Nanette (Story), two younger brothers, Melvin and Robert, and a younger sister, Roberta (Wolfe).
Mr. Schultz graduated from Sharon Hill High School in 1957 and from the Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University) in 1961. He served three years in the U.S. Army, Air Defense, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Meade, Maryland. He worked most of his career as a civilian mechanical engineer for the U.S. Army at the Frankford Arsenal and then at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Later in his career he was a Deputy Program Manager, responsible for developing smoke and obscurants systems, which have been widely used on military ground vehicles, including the Abrams battle tank and the Bradley fighting vehicle.
Throughout his life, Mr. Schultz enjoyed several hobbies, including sailing, duck decoy and bird carving, home remodeling and gardening. He volunteered to help elderly people prepare their taxes and was an active member of the Cecilton Lions Club, where he dedicated much time helping his community. Above all else, his favorite activity was spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Schultz was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nanette, brother Melvin, and his wife Jeanette (nee Murtaugh, of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania). He is survived by his children Stephen (Donna), Gregory (Tamara) and Tracy Holter (Jeff); six grandchildren (Jeffrey, Brittany, Michael, William, James, and Stephen); five great-grandchildren (Sadie, Benjamin, Luke, Jeffrey Bernard (JB), and Amelia); his brother Robert and sister Roberta; nieces; nephews; and many friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and his friends in the Cecil County and Middletown communities.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hicks Funeral Home, Elkton, Maryland. A brief visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Jude's Mission Church in North East, Maryland, at 9 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m.
Flowers are accepted. People wishing to honor Mr. Schultz are invited to make donations to the Cecilton Lions Club, Cecilton, Maryland.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
