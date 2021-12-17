RISING SUN — Roger Harold Miller, Sr., 80 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Christiana Care Hospital of Newark, DE. Born February 10, 1941 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ella M. Burns Miller.
Mr. Miller was formerly employed by Harbison-Walker Refractories of North East, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Virginia L. Miller of Rising Sun, MD; sons, Ronnie Miller, Gary Miller, Jeffrey Miller, Jonathan A. Miller, Joshua Miller, and Christopher Gonce; daughters, Tammy Miller, Sue Miller, Dottie Keithley; brother, Ralph A. Miller; and sister, Darlene L. McFalls.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his son, Roger H. Miller, Jr.; brother, James W. Miller; and sister, Barbara A. Prinkki.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
