QUARRYVILLE, PA — Roger Lee Hamilton of Quarryville, PA, age 73, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on December 18, 1947 to the late Dennis Hamilton and Stella (Frasure) Hamilton.
Roger proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-1970. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD and was a carpenter by trade. Roger liked to go to the race track and bet on the horse races. He was also a big jokester. Roger was an avid vegetable gardener that enjoyed canning what he grew. Roger found great joy in hosting his annual fall Pumpkin Festival at his house where local children would take hay rides, carve pumpkins and eat ice cream and candy.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Michele L. Hamilton and her mother, Jacquelyn Hamilton both of Rising Sun, MD; brother, Bobby Hamilton of Conowingo, MD; sister, Terry Notarcola of Rising Sun, MD; two nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well has his beloved and loyal dog, Foxy.
A visitation will be held starting at 10am with services to follow at 11am on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Burial will follow at New Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger’s honor may be made payable to “New Bridge Baptist Church — Cemetery Fund” or “Mason Dixon Post 194 Honor Guard”. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
