KIRKWOOD, PA — Roger Garvin Cline, 90, of Kirkwood, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was the son of the late Burnard W. and Ruth Garvin Cline, Sr. Roger was born on his grandfather David Cline's farm on New Bridge Road, Rising Sun, MD, on April 20, 1931.
Roger graduated from Calvert Agricultural High School, Calvert, MD, in 1948. After graduation, he was a self-employed farmer on the Vianna Mackey farm in Blake, MD. He went on to work at Lewisville Supply Co., Town & Country Hardware, and Alger Oil Co., where he was an HVAC serviceman. After retiring from HVAC service, Roger worked on his family's farm.
He was a member of West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, Colora, MD. Roger later became a member of Union Presbyterian Church, Kirkwood, PA.
He enjoyed gardening, farming, working around the yard, and attending family events.
Roger is survived by his wife of nearly fifty-six years, Janet Whiteside Cline; his brother, Burnard W. (Eleanor) Cline, Jr. and a nephew, Burnard Roger Cline, of Blake, MD; niece, Karen R. Cline (Gregory Ayres) of Rising Sun, MD; and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 9:00 AM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with an interment to follow in the church cemetery.
