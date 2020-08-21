LORIS, SC — Roger G. Evans of Loris, SC passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 with his wife by his side following a short illness. He and his wife Ruth Thompson Evans formerly resided in Dublin and Port Deposit, MD.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is also survived by two sons, Michael (Mary) and John (Sonja); a grandson, Justin (Nichole); two granddaughters, Kimberly and Jessica; a great-great son Lucas; two brothers, Rodney (Kathleen) and Doyle; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, MD at a later date.
To read the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
