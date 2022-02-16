PORT DEPOSIT — Roger Dale Fretwell, age 71, of Port Deposit, MD, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2022.
Roger is survived by his two daughters, Patty George (Kevin) and Dawn Fehlman (Henry); his 3 grandchildren, Logan, Justin and Lance; and his sister, Linda Lozano (Sonny).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Shires McGlothin; father, William "Bill" Fretwell; and his grandson, Chad George.
Roger retired from Picerne as a superintendent over military housing in Fort Meade.
Roger spent every day reading his Bible and praying for his family. He was a very social person who loved striking up a conversation with those he met.
He spent much of his time outdoors. He loved the ocean and was an avid Nascar fan traveling to many races over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022, 1 PM, at the Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Joshua McCord of the Conowingo Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
