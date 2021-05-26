DECHERD, TN — Roena Hamm, age 86 of Decherd, TN passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN. She was born in Clifton, NC on September 16, 1934 to the late Flora Faye Gilley.
Roena spent the majority of her life in Elkton, MD where she met and married her husband of 46 years, Simon Hamm. They moved to Tennessee in 2005 and made it their home. She enjoyed collecting Porcelain dolls, going to yard sales, and listening to Dolly Parton. She also enjoyed riding with her husband in his tractor trailer, and going to the beach in Florida. Roena was an extremely loyal, loving, and honest woman.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Johnnie H. Able; daughter, Tina Able; son, Ricky Able; granddaughter, Melissa Gill; grandsons, Ricky Berry, Johnnie Able Jr.; and sisters, Lola Mae Goldman, and Margie Baker.
Roena is survived by her husband, Simon Gene Hamm, Decherd, TN; children, Katie Gill (Paul), North East, MD, Johnnie Able (Diana), Jimmie Able (Ella), Judy Gill, all of Elkton, MD, Jeff Able (Susie), Rising Sun, MD, Anita Able, Elkton, MD, and Catrina Able, Decherd; TN; 22 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton.
