RISING SUN — Rodney "Butch" William Douglas, 68 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at home. Born January 9, 1955 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Lawrence Thomas and Jean Elizabeth Brown Douglas.
Butch was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Peach Bottom, PA. He retired in 2010 as a pipe fitter from the V.A. Maryland Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD, after 30+ years of service.
Butch is survived by his son, Jamie Douglas and wife, Chrissy, of North East, MD; daughter, Katrina Lynn Douglas of Rising Sun, MD; four grandchildren, Dalen, Ashley, Chris, and Jenna; and brother, Larry Douglas.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Toni Lee Douglas.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2023, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Peach Bottom, PA.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
