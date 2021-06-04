CONOWINGO — Rodney (Rod) Winston Breedlove, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on May 25, 2021. He was 83. Rod was born in Cresaptown, MD, to Douglas W. Breedlove and Catherine Louella Graves Breedlove . He leaves behind his three children from his former marriage to the late Martha Sterbak Breedlove, Ruth Ann Andrews (Mack), Douglas Breedlove, and Mari K Moxley (the late Douglas “Doug” Moxley), grandfather of Jason “Jay” Andrews (Katy), Josh Andrews (Bobby Jo), and Sam Moxley. He also leaves behind numerous cousins in Ohio and his hometown of Cumberland as well as many friends. Mr. Breedlove played for the NFL for 10 years. He was drafted by the 49ers and then traded to the Washington Redskins when they lost a linebacker. He flew from San Francisco to play in the last preseason game for Washington the next day. He was a member of the All-Pro team in 1962. He then went on to play for Pittsburgh Steelers in his final 3 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the NFL Alumni, and the NFL Former Players Association and inducted into the MD Hall of Fame in 1980. After the NFL, Mr. Breedlove worked for the Metropolitan Meat, Poultry and Seafood Company. He loved watching his grandsons play sports. He also enjoyed golf and card playing until he was no longer able, John Wayne Movies, Crime Shows, and talking about football. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday June 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NFL ALUMNI Caring for Kids Fund, 3000 MidAtlantic Drive Suite 100, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 or www.nflalumni.org/donate, In memory of Rodney Breedlove, or Alleghany High School Football Program, 900 Seton Drive, Cumberland, MD 21507, In memory of Rodney Breedlove Class of 56. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
