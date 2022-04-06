ELKTON, MD — Rodney Robinson, Sr., age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Boaz, AL. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 13, 1952, he was the son of the late Norman, Sr., and Lucille McCulley Tolliver Robinson.
Mr. Robinson retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, in 2001 after the death of his beloved son, Rodney Robinson, Jr., of Elkton, MD.
Survivors include his daughter, Rachel Robinson (Jesse Veasey, Sr.), Aberdeen, MD; grandchildren, Lauren Rose Robinson (Steve Broehl), Jacksonville, FL, and Rodney Robinson, III (Asia), North East, MD; great-grandchildren, Emma Rose Broehl (Lauren), and Rodney Robinson, IV (Rodney); and siblings, June Cooper-Tate, Boaz, AL, and Norman "Butch" Robinson, Jr., Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Roxanne Robinson; son, Rodney Robinson, Jr.; grandson, Jesse Veasey, Jr.; and brothers, Sgt. George "Dickie" Robinson and James Robinson, Sr.
We wish him eternal happiness joining his wife, son, grandson, and all loved ones.
