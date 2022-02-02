NORTH EAST — Rodney James Maenner, 47 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 surrounded by his loving family and friends in the Harbor Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on September 26, 1974.
Rodney was a foreman at DXI, Churchville, MD. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, watching football, and both watching and playing baseball.
He is survived by his loving wife: April C. (Miller) Maenner; their children: Summer Maenner (Cruz Kapp), Brandon Maenner, Madelyn Maenner, Kameron Schank and Chelsea Mitchem (Jevon Williams); a grandson: Haze Kapp; his parents: Michael and Dennise (Dillard) Maenner; and his brother: Jacob Maenner.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rodney may be made to support the Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. Please make your check payable to The Johns Hopkins University, in care of the funeral home.
