NEWARK, DE — It is with great sorrow that we bid goodbye to our beloved brother, Rodger Alton Weldy. He is survived by his son, Brian M. Weldy of Pottsgrove, PA; his parents, Harry and Betty B. Weldy of Rising Sun, MD; sisters, Teresa Connelly (Butch) Conowingo, MD, and Tina Batt (William) Hampstead, NC; and brothers, Robert Weldy (Trish) Starrucca, PA and H. Gregory Weldy (Cara) Highland, MD. Rodger also leaves behind 2 grandsons, Logan and Jaden Weldy; many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Rodger was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen and his step-daughter Michelle Walsh. Rodger will be deeply missed by two very close dear friends, Carole Skibinski and Corey Chicchetti.
Rodger was born on January 14, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD and was raised in Liberty Grove, MD. He graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1965. In 1966 he joined the US Naval Air Reserves and was honorably discharged Feb 1972. He was married to Shirley Logan of Blue Ball, MD and together they had son, Brian.
For the last 46 years Rodger lived in Newark, DE with his wife, Mary Ellen, who passed November 2019. He worked as a copier service technician for Rothwell Document Solutions and retired in 2019. He also had a second business creating, producing and selling rubber stamps at craft shows in the mid-Atlantic area. He was a talented artist and business man. He was also very much a people person and enjoyed working the craft shows.
He enjoyed gardening and shopping. He was known by many in the craft world and by many who attended his annual yard sale. He was a good friend and neighbor to so many people. He always had a kind word. Rodger will be missed.
The family would like to thank Rodger's medical team at Christiana Hospital for the extensive care they provided and the compassion to Rodger and Carole as he passed. Even as COVID-19 was taking Rodger's life, Carole was permitted to stay by his side.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 in the morning at Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodger Weldy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
