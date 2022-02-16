ELKTON, MD — Rockie Allen Poe, Sr., age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. Born in Bristol, VA, on April 22, 1946, he was the son of the late James R. and Cordia M. Guinn Poe.
Mr. Poe was the owner of Rockie Poe Home Improvements where he worked as a carpenter for 30 years. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children, Martin Poe (Audrey), Earleville, MD, and Rockie Poe, Jr. (Jacklyn), Elkton, MD; siblings, Shirley Gilbert, Ricky Poe (Betty), and Randy Poe (Terri), all of North Carolina, Linda Snyder (James), and Deborah Bryan (Woody), both of Maryland, Gail Kelley (Rick), West Virginia, and Brock Poe, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by his wife of 50 years, Doris M. Pierce Poe; children, Clyde Poe, James Poe, and Leona Day; and his brother, James Poe, Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.