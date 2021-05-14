RISING SUN — (Reed) Rochelle Reed Maccari, age 84, passed away on May 3,2021. She was born to Joshua and Helen Reed in Chincoteague,Va on Mar 25,1937. She attended Nurses Training in Salisbury, Md and worked at Jennersville hospital in the early 1960’s. She later worked at Newberry’s Dept. Store.
She was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness for over 70 years and a long time member of the Rising Sun congregation.
Predeceased by her parents, her brother and his wife, James and May Reed, her first husband James Sullivan, second husband Luciano Maccari, daughter in law Rebecca Sullivan and grandson Josh Sullivan.
Survived by her children James Sullivan, Jr, Melodie (Gerald) Melia, and Frances Maccari, grandchildren Gregory, Sarah and Rachel Melia, and great granddaughter Jocelyn Sullivan.
She was a 46 year cancer survivor who never gave up hope.
Family would like to thank Dr Jose Ma for his care and help so that Mom could have the best quality of life possible for the past 25 years.
Services will be private.
