ELKTON, MD — Robin Lynn Arthur, 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born in Elkton on January 28, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Robert V. and Phyllis Page Arthur.
Robin loved working at Union Hospital where she was an escort, operator, and a volunteer for over 28 years. She also enjoyed attending her church, Five Rivers, and loved to knit, crochet, macramé, and play hand-held video games.
Survivors include her siblings, Tracy Daly and Matthew “Randy” Arthur, both of Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her sister, Gwendolyn Meekins.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.