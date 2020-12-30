ELKTON — On Monday, December 15, 2020, Robin Elaine Davis, loving wife, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 63.
Robin was born on April 6th, 1957 in Wilmington, Delaware to Edward James and Vivian Hedwig (Pollari) Davis.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from the University of Delaware in 1979, her Master of Science degree from Clemson University, South Carolina in 1981, and her Ph.D. from the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology from University of Virginia in 1987. On January 14, 1989, she married Brian Glenn Ruth. Robin was a gifted scholar and her research with Xenopus oocyte contributed to the evolving understanding of cellular reactions to stress.
She was a talented and prolific artist with paints, paper, clay, and many other mediums. She crafted and shared her creations of cuddly teddy bears, elaborate doll clothing, colorful Santa Claus figures, and whimsical forest creatures. She designed and constructed detailed and lovely pieces of stained glass art. She was an accomplished pianist. Robin thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors. In her yard she created lovely gardens of beautiful flowers and raised sheep, goats, and chickens. She harvested the wool from her sheep, spun it, and dyed the wool.
Robin was a loving and gentle person who was adored by her family members and friends. Her kind, sensitive, and compassionate manner were complemented by her sweet and often unexpected sense of humor. She was the most altruistic and charitable individual one could ever know. She never hesitated when loved ones needed help and gave generously before they even asked.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Vivie. She is survived by her husband, her siblings: Edward Davis III, Alissa Eggert, Tina Trimble, Earnest Davis, and Almerle Davis; her nephews and nieces: Shawn Davis, Riaja Tuuri, Trevor Bart, Cory Bart, Joshua Davis and Caleb Davis; her aunts, cousins, and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Robin’s memory to the Marfan Foundation, c/o Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
