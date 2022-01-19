PERRYVILLE — Roberta Jean Hawley, 76 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at home surrounded by her husband and children. Born January 16, 1945 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mark D. and Helen White Brown.
Mrs. Hawley was a member of the Mercy Baptist Church of North East, MD, and is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William O. Hawley, Sr; son, William O. Hawley, Jr., and wife Erika; daughter, Patricia L. Sexton and husband, Paul; and three grandchildren, Trevor P. Sexton, William O. Hawley, III, and Brynn A. Hawley. She is also survived by one sister, Doris A. Harris.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hawley was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty L. Buchanan, Ethel Hornberger, and Mabel Hause.
Jeanie was a 1963 graduate of Perryville High School. After graduation she held several positions in the workforce, any of which would have led to a successful career. On June 13, 1964 she married the love of her life and together they shared a romance unlike any other. Not long after the birth of her first child she became a homemaker, and what an incredible home she made, full of love and laughter. Jeanie was selfless, kind, loving, and nurturing. She loved the ocean, sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds, and the beauty of her flowers planted each spring. She enjoyed attending church and serving until health challenges precluded her from doing so. She especially loved being a help to her husband's ministry and the many churches at which he preached took an instant liking to her. Her greatest joy was her home on "the hill" where she spent her childhood. Except for a few years as a newlywed, she lived there her whole life. Jeanie was the most devoted wife, mom, and mom-mom and loved her husband, children, and grandchildren fiercely. Her family cherished her just as much. Jeanie had an amazing sense of humor, which has been passed on to her children and grandchildren. Jeanie loved the Lord and was a quiet testimony and encouragement to all whose paths she crossed.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Mercy Baptist Church of 2403 Theodore Road, North East, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Stephen Nissley of the Mercy Baptist Church will officiate. Dr. Robert Hitchens of the Maranatha Baptist Church of Elkton, MD, will be assisting. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
