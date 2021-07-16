EARLEVILLE — Roberta J. (Subolefsky) Bailey, age 74, of Earleville, MD, passed away peacefully at home on July 6th, 2021, after an all too short 10 weeks of 1st becoming ill from lung cancer.
“Cookie” was born in Pottsville, PA, & graduated from Bohemia Manor High School. She worked for many years at Ploener’s Automotive in Wilmington, DE, and later was a “lunch lady” at Bo Manor HS. Recently, she was the Secretary, & then President, of Lower Cecil County Senior Citizens, Inc.
At various times in her life, Cookie enjoyed crafts, snowmobiling, playing cards, bingo, shuffleboard, gardening, baking, eating crabs, dancing, and going to the casinos.
Cookie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Mack, her parents Antonia & John Subolefsky, brother Joe Subolefsky, & nephew Allan Subolefsky. She leaves to cherish the memories of the good times: her sisters Diane Getshall of Newark & Cindy (Ronnie) Mendola of Wilmington, nephew Joe (Amanda) Subolefsky, nieces Kim (Bob) Sporay, Pam (Tim) Dorman, & Katt (Matt) Cunningham, and sister-in-law Carolyn Subolefsky. She also is survived by 7 great-nieces, & 2 great-great-nephews.
The family would like to thank her neighbors for taking care of her during her brief illness, especially Susan, John, Mary, Don, Chris, & Sean.
Per Cookie’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
