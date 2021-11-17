RISING SUN — Roberta "Bertie" Bonnette Struble of Rising Sun, MD, age 90, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Bertie was born on September 7, 1931 in Elizabeth, WV to the late Eura Bonnette and Willa Hutchinson.
Bertie was a Physical Education teacher at Elkton High School for 30 years where she coached softball and field hockey. She volunteered for the Lions Club and many other local organizations. Her most treasured time was with her family; she absolutely loved her children and grandchildren and took joy in attending family and sporting events. After her retirement, Bertie enjoyed traveling in their RV across the country. Bertie will be most remembered for her Christmas Cookies, pretty much all the city of Rising Sun, MD can attest to that also. She has touched many lives in her life and will be deeply missed by many.
Bertie is survived by her son, Douglas Craig Struble and his wife, Sandra; son, Dennis Britt Struble and his wife, Carla; daughter, Roxanne Louise Pedlow; grandchildren: Chris Struble and his wife, Jill, Mike Struble and his wife, Darla, Shane Struble and his wife, Dawn, Candice Stivers and her husband, Ken, Nikki Bailey, Kortni Sorbello and her husband, Sebastian, Kyle Pedlow, Tori Reynolds and her husband, Jake; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bertie is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin "Don" Struble.
A celebration of Bertie's life will be held at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 North Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021 where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Amedysis Hospice" or "Rising Sun Lions Club" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
