CECIL — Robert William Moran, a loving and devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022. Robert (Bob), was born in Vesuvius, Virginia on January 25, 1946.
APG Chesapeake
CECIL — Robert William Moran, a loving and devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022. Robert (Bob), was born in Vesuvius, Virginia on January 25, 1946.
Preceded in death by his father, Franklin Russell Moran, mother, Hazel Pauline Lambert Moran, daughter, Elizabeth Renee (Moran) Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Butler Edge Moran, his daughter, Tracy Lynn Moran DuBois (Terry), stepson’s, Christopher Brian Edge and Geoffrey Neal Edge (Erin). Bob had 3 grandchildren and 6 step grandchildren.
Bob’s career started in the Air Force, and then once he left the Air Force, he began his career in Trucking and Logistics and retired as Terminal Operations Supervisor. After he completed his career in Trucking and Logistics, Bob was a Parts Supply Associate with CarMax in Wilmington, NC.
He had a passion for Little League Sports where he spent a lot of his time coaching and mentoring and then became a well-known umpire for both boys’ and girls’ sports. In his spare time, Bob loved to bowl, play bass guitar, watch old westerns, and walk on the beach and watch the surfers.
Bob was a member of the Promise Keeper’s Men Ministry and a member of First BaptistChurch-Wilmington, NC.
Graveside Services were held Wednesday August 17, 2022 in Dixons Mills, Alabama. A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 25, 2022 at 2pm at First Baptist Church-Wilmington NC. A reception will be held following the service in the Fireside Room of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to First Baptist Church-Wilmington.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.