NORTH EAST — Robert Wayne Simpers, 90 formerly of North East, MD, passed away peacefully at Caraway Manor on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Born in Upland, PA, on January 18, 1932, he was the son of the late Merle and Bessie Kate (Fickes) Simpers.
Bob retired from Keen Compressed Gas in Elkton, MD. He loved the beach, music, sports, and spending time with his family and friends.
He served in the U.S. Army from November 1952 to November 1954 during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife of 68 years: Sarah Elizabeth Simpers and his beloved children: Sheree Jean Simpers and Michael Wayne Simpers.
Bob is survived by his son: Robert William Simpers and his wife Kareen of Inverness, FL, daughter: Susan Elizabeth Riggs of North East, MD, daughter: Sally Anne LaFontaine and her husband Gary of Elkton, MD, and daughter-in-law: Pamela Simpers of Elkton, MD. In addition to his children, he is survived by seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sisters: Suzann Barker and Linda Slicer, and brother-in-law: Ollie Slicer all of Charlestown, MD, and sister-in-law: Mary Virginia Wilson of Baltimore, MD.
A graveside service, with military honors will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or to Hero Dogs Inc., both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
We would like to thank the staff at Caraway Manor I and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of our father.
