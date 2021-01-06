ELKTON — On December 28, 2020, Robert Wayne Hinckle (Bob) age 55 passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep. Robert was born in Wilmington, De. on September 20, 1965. He was the son of Robert W. Hinckle, Sr. (Kathy) and Barbara J. (Michael) Radcliff.
Bob was a jack-of-all-trades- drywall hanger, car salesman, CDL truck driver and Owner/operator of “Sunset Painting Company” in Phx., AZ. His most recent employment, before he became disabled, was working with his step-father at AAA Painting, Elkton, MD.
Bob is survived by his estranged wife Margaret K. Rhoades, of Elkton, MD. His children, Jessica Fryer (CA), Crystal (Renee) Rhoades (U.K), Anthony Margillo, Elkton, MD and Robert W. Hinckle III (Robee) Elkton, MD. His siblings, Gina Hinckle-Gills, Elkton, MD, Tony Hinckle, Elkton, MD, Kevin Hinckle, Wilmington, DE. and Keith Hinckle, Wilmington, De. His nieces and nephews, Stephanie Gills, Seth Gills, Jade Holzinger, Alec Holzinger and Luke Hinckle.
Bob was an avid sports fan. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles and attended the the Super bowl Parade in Philadelphia. Bob was a championship little league baseball pitcher and had tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies. His love for baseball later turned into a love of softball where he played for his church league and for the “Hitmen” on the Pine Grove League.
Due to the current COVID-19 environment at this time, a private service and celebration of his life will be held at Five Rivers Church in Elkton, MD. for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GoFundMe for Robert Hinckle or Five Rivers Church, Elkton, MD.
