PORT DEPOSIT — Robert Wayne Bryant, Sr., 78 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital of Elkton, MD. Born August 25, 1943 he was the son of the late T.K., Sr. and Evalyn P. Krauss Bryant.
Mr. Bryant was formerly employed as a forklift operator by DHL of Aberdeen, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy E. Bryant; son, Robert W. Bryant, Jr.; daughters, Barbara A. Lines and Michelle L. Burlin; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild; and brother, T.K. Bryant, Jr.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Bryant; sisters, Rose Graybeal, Gloria Lynch, Bernice Davis and Mary Powers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
