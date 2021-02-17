NEWARK, DE — Robert (better known as Bob) went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2021. He was born in Salem, New Jersey, on February 11, 1944, to Lewis H. F. and Virginia E. (Coslett) Waddington.
Bob was a 1963 graduate of John Dickinson High School and, although he always said he should have been a weatherman, he went on to study his chosen profession of scientific glassblowing at the present-day Salem County College. He called Dupont Experimental Station his work home for 38 years.
While grabbing a meal at McDonald’s in Newark, DE, it truly became a happy meal when he met his “Lady” to be. In 1969, he married Carolyn Emilie Mahoney at Ebenezer UMC in Rising Sun, MD, where he was a member and served as a lay leader and Sunday school teacher.
Bob loved the sound of jazz music, the world of model trains, painting a Bob Ross landscape (he even sported that famous hair style at one point), and had a keen interest in anything WW II. His biggest passion though was certainly University of Delaware football and basketball where he served as an usher after retirement from Dupont. He had many memories of tailgating with family and friends and sitting through a nail biter or two.
Bob will be remembered for his unique sense of style and his booming personality. He always like to strike up a good conversation with anyone he met and was well known for saying “Let me ask ya somethin.” He was genuinely interested in learning about an individual and getting to know them.
He is survived by his wife Emilie Waddington; daughter Lisa Waddington; his sister Mary Ann Sammons (Terry); his brother-in-law Robert Murray; 4 beloved nephews Edward (Sherry), Frankie (Katie), Matthew, and Michael; as well as close cousins Andy and Jeff. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Bettie Murray.
We love you and will miss you. The memories will remain in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 19th from 4-6 pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Ebenezer United Methodist Church” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
