Robert W. McMahon, 89, of Nottingham, PA, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the V.A. Maryland Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. Born April 17, 1930 in Johnson City, NY, he was the son of the late Leonard McMahon and Teresa (Goldie) Brown.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a lifetime member of American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194, North East, MD VFW Post 6027 and Fleet Reserve Association Branch #269.
He is survived by his five children: Darlene Scarlato, Richard McMahon, Maynard McMahon, Donna Walters, Ellen Crowe; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one sister; and three nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette McMahon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 800-437-2423, Fax: 301-258-9454, or E-mail: info@brightfocus.org
A graveside service is pending schedule at Arlington National Cemetery.
