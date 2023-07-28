BERLIN — Robert William Jackson, Jr., age 63, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Havre de Grace, he was the son of the late Robert William Jackson, Sr. and Mary Louise Etien Jackson.
Robert W. Jackson Jr., or as many affectionately knew him as Bobby, sadly passed away at the age of 62 on July 17th 2023. Bob was born on November 13th 1959, at Harford Memorial Hospital to Mary and Robert Jackson. Growing up in Perry Point, Maryland, attending Perryville high school, graduating in the class of 1978, then attended Cecil Community College. In the summer months Bob made his way to Ocean City Maryland, Working various jobs, until he found his second home at the 13th street parking lot. Bob never had any children of his own, but he had the parking lot guys who he treated like his kids. Anyone who worked for him will tell you that he wasn't like any other boss, Bob would treat you like family. Family was very important to Bobby, he was a brother to three sisters, Suzanne, Lisa and Michelle (Shelly), an uncle to two, Jordan and Adrienne, a great uncle to 3, Landon, Logan and Liam.
There is simply not enough ink to print out the seemingly never-ending list of friends Bob gathered over the years, so instead there will be two celebrations of life for Bobby, one in Ocean City and one in Perryville, Maryland, where all can gather to swap stories and laugh as he would have wanted. Dates and locations for these gatherings are still to be announced. Cremation followed his death. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bob's favorite charity "Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation" Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.