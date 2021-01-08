ELKTON, MD — Robert V. Crew, Jr., age 77, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Born in Chestertown, MD on April 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Elva L. (Turner) Crew. After graduating from Sudlersville High School, Robert dedicated 62 years of service as a carpenter for the Carpenters Union Local 626, then retired. He was born a Methodist, but considered himself a Born-Again Christian. In his free time, Robert enjoyed wood working, all things nature, shooting his recurve bow, and reading The Bible. He had a heart for animals, especially his dog, Abigail, whom he referred to as his baby.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia J. Crew. He is survived by his dear wife of 56 years, Mildred Crew; children, Robert V. Crew III, Rodney J. Crew and Patricia J. Crew; sister, Ellen (Crew) Wersten; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be holding services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s memory to The Paris Foundation, 229 South Bridge Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where he and his wife volunteered their time working with the homeless population.
