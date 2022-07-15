PERRYVILLE — Robert Sydney Lay, 86 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace. Born June 11, 1936 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Christian Leroy, Sr. and Helen Louise Hartenstine Lay.
Mr. Lay was a lifelong member of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE. He was formerly employed as a contracting officer by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, and as an event coordinator of the Perryville Senior Dept. of Aging.
Mr. Lay is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha (Betty) Elizabeth Lay; son, Gary Patrick Lay; daughter, Tammi Lynne Lay; and three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lay was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Carman Joanne Lay; brothers, Christian Lay, Jr., Donald Lay, John Lay, and Charles Lay; sisters, Dorothy Bridgforth and Peggy Pentz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 18, 2022, 11 AM, at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. The Reverend Susan Oldfather of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark’s Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
