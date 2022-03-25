CLINTON, CT — Robert Rene Torres, 59, of Clinton, CT, passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2022. He was in the arms of his wife of 25 years, and her twin brother George Forsey at the Veterans Hospital in New Haven, CT, after a very long courageous battle with multiple health issues. He leaves behind his family of 1 sister, and 4 brothers, many nieces and nephews in Ellston, MD, where he grew up. In addition, he leaves behind 2 sister in laws and 6 brother in laws, and over 20 nieces and nephews that loved and respected him very much, in CT. After high school, Bob entered the Air Force at the age of 17. For 6 years he was a systems operator and writer for Air Force statistics during his dignified career, including being present in the central control room for the Spaceship Challenger disaster. As quoted by high dear friend and fellow worker, "Bob was a consummate information technology professional with decades of experience supporting global medical devices, biotech, and pharmaceutical corporations, as well as a myriad of other corporate industries." During those years Bob had worn many hats including those of project manager, validation and test leads, quality assurance and business analyst, regulatory auditors, and technical writer. His knowledge and expertise had allowed him to obtain a number of professional certifications and significantly contribute to a vast number of highly successful engagements. Bob was well liked by his coworkers and respected by his superiors. He epitomized grace under pressure. Bob was educated at the University of Miami obtaining a masters in English, a BA of Bachelor of Arts, and a BS in Journalism. Bob's interests were vast, including extensive worldwide travel, cooking, and anything history related. Known for having great political debates, big love for his fur babies SuZQ's and Willow. He loved time spent with family and friends. And lastly, hanging his arm out of the car windows to get a tan. He was preceded by his parents Justo and MaryAnne Torres and in laws Richard and Paulene Forsey.
The funeral will be held at Swan's Funeral Home in Old Saybrook, CT, on April 23rd, from Noon until 2. Afterword will be a rocking party to celebrate his life at the VFW in Old Saybrook, CT.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Torres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.