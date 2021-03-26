ELKTON, FL — Robert Philip Bansbach, 94 of Coquina Crossing, Elkton, Fla., died November 16, 2020, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. Graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1944 and a week later joined the Navy. He served at the Naval Air station in the Narraganset Bay during World War 2.
After the war he started his career at Piasecki and later at Boeing Vertol. He worked in the composite lab, testing and inspecting helicopter blades. He worked there until his retirement in 1989.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lois Ann Bansbach and by a grandchild Amy. Robert is survived by sons; Bob (Rickie) of Delta, Pa., Jack (Annette), Chesterfield, Va., Jim (Diane), Galena, Md., daughters; Jeanne Remley, Roswell, Ga., Karen (Steven Parker), Earleville, Md.; 10 grandchildren; Scott, Jackie, Leyna, Philip, Erika, Ben, Donald, Heather, Chrissy, James and 4 great-grandchildren; Alex, Abby, Gavin, Toryn.
A private graveside service will be held in Old Bohemia Cemetery, Warwick, MD.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
