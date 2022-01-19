RISING SUN — Robert "Paul" Brown, Sr. (90) passed away on December 23, 2021 at Christiana Hospital due to complications from Covid-19 and Pneumonia. Born August 5, 1931 in Brownsville, Alabama, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marcella (Griffin) Brown and the devoted husband of 58 years to the late Gracie Mae Brown.
After graduating from Evergreen High School, Paul worked on the farm until enlisting in the US Air Force as an MP. After his honorable discharge, Paul began vocational work: pipe fitting, welding and chemical plant management. This work experience led to a 20 year career working in the Nuclear Power Plant Industry. Through hard work and determination he became an engineer and oversaw the operations of 16 Nuclear Power Plants, supervising crews of over 350 men and women. After retiring, Paul opened "Browns Mobile Home and RV Parts" in North East, Maryland, where he served as owner and operator for many years. After selling the business, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing. His greatest joy, however, was being with his family and friends. He had such a passion for life and attended Grace Bible Chapel for over 25 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Paul is preceded in death his beloved wife, Gracie; son, Greg Brown; sisters: Nell Hall, Jean Brantley, and Helen Wiggins; brothers: Morris Brown and Don Brown.
He is survived by his son, Robbie Brown; daughter, Rita Farmer and her husband Terry; daughter in law, Fay Brown; Granddaughters; Kysha Hall and her husband Cory, Lori Hill and her husband Randy Hill, and Kayla Lenhard and her husband Jeff
Lenhard; grandsons: Mike Brown and Ken Lucas; great-granddaughters: Isabella Callanan, Gracie Hill, Breah Hall and Bailey Hall; great-grandsons: Gavin Hill, Hadden Lenhard, Greg Lenhard and Gabe Lenhard.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00pm at West Nottingham Cemetery - 1195 Firetower Rd, Colora, Maryland.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Brown, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.