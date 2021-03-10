RISING SUN — Robert “Rob” Paul Brandl of Rising Sun, Md., age 44, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Rob was born on June 12, 1976 in Elkton, Md., to Betty Sue (Rutherford) Nash and Ronald Walter Brandl.
Rob was a Veteran and served in the National Guard for six years. He worked on the assembly line at Chrysler from 1998 to 2005 and then as a truck driver for Prime for 3 years. Rob enjoyed fishing, crabbing and hunting deer and waterfowl. He was a member of Red Man’s Hall and The American Legion Post 194.
Rob is survived by his father, Ron Brandl and his wife, Ruth Ann; mother, Betty Nash and her husband, Allan; daughter, Olivia Michelle Parisan; girlfriend, Jessica Reider and her daughter, Andrea Gold; brothers: Alfred Brandl and his wife, Jennifer, Marvin Clark and his wife, Tina; step brothers: Dale Sprout and his wife, Donna, David Sprout and his wife, Shona; Anthony Nash; and Allen Nash, Jr.; step-sister, Jessica Nash; and nephews: Bradley & Ronnie Brandl, Travis Clark, and Austin, Scott, and Matthew Sprout; nieces: Ashlyn and Amanda Sprout; and his beloved dog, Kona. Rob in preceded in death by his sister, Debra Michelle Clark.
A celebration of Rob’s life will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may start visiting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.