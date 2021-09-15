ELKTON, MD — Robert Lee McCoin, Sr., age 70 of Elkton, MD passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born on February 17, 1951 in Elkton, MD to the late Cecil Kyle McCoin and Emma Louise (Alley) McCoin.
Robert enjoyed fishing, watching Westerns and baseball, especially the Phillies. He loved to play pool, having played in tournaments and won. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be remembered as a fighter to the end. He will be dearly missed.
Robert is survived by his daughters: Susan McCoin and Willie Louise Werts(Dallas); sons: Robert McCoin, Jr. (Kimberly), Curtis McCoin (Annette), and Danny Ray McCoin; sister Linda Horn; brother Cecil Truman McCoin eight grandchildren: Blake McCoin, James McCoin, Hannah Donaldson (Connor); Curtis McCoin (Katie), Matthew McCoin, Dylan Werts, Hailey Werts, and Nolan Werts; and one great grandchild, Emma Donaldson.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Nell McCoin.
Services for Robert will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
