QUEENSTOWN — Robert Marion Owens, affectionately known as Bobby, was born on June 7, 1946 in Elkton, MD. He was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Malcolm William Owens and Jerusha Agnes Johnson (Owens) of Port Deposit, MD.
APG Chesapeake
QUEENSTOWN — Robert Marion Owens, affectionately known as Bobby, was born on June 7, 1946 in Elkton, MD. He was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Malcolm William Owens and Jerusha Agnes Johnson (Owens) of Port Deposit, MD.
Bobby was educated in the Cecil County public school system at the Colored Elementary School in Port Deposit and was a member of the last graduating class of the George Washington Carver High School in Elkton, MD in 1964. He later went on to obtain a Bachelors Degree from Bowie State University.
As a young boy, he was very active in sports and was a team member of the Junior Port Deposit baseball team, where his father was the manager. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 210 in middle school and often attended Sunday school. He had a personal relationship with the Lord.
In his adult years, he was employed with the State Department in Baltimore City. He later became employed by the Baltimore City Public Schools in the Youth Endowment Program, where he later retired. He was joined in holy matrimony to the late Margaret Stroh McComas for 43 years. They enjoyed many trips together where they went camping, boating, fishing, the great outdoors and their favorite vacation spot in Cape May. They both had an overwhelming affection for animals, as we received many Christmas letters from the dog and cats over the years. Boy did they have a great time with their "parents". We all know Buddy and Peeper are missing them both immensely, wondering what happened to their parents, but knowing they are no longer having to all of the many medical appointments.
Bobby was an amazing artist. Many people have enjoyed looking at his paintings and murals he created over the years. Just look around the room!
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Samuela (Sammie) Fields, Silmon (Junior) Frazier, and Richard Owens. Bobby's precious memories will be cherished by his siblings; Monolyne Gaddy (Zeford), Malcolm Owens Sr. (Mary), Albert Owens Sr (Shanz), and Estella Bernice (Niecey) Lockett and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Saturday, October 8, 2022 beginning at 1 PM.
In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.