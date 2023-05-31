PORT DEPOSIT — Robert "Snapper" Leslie Jackson, Sr., 85 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in the Christiana Care Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born August 28, 1937 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Everett Gilbert and Elizabeth Leslie Jackson.
Snapper was the owner/operator of R.L. Jackson, Inc., of Port Deposit, MD.
He was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, the Antique Truck Club of Delaware, the Lionel Collectors Club of America, and the American Truck Historical Society.
Snapper was a graduate of the Rising Sun High School Class of 1955 and enjoyed attending their alumni banquets. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to dinner at the Red Lobster after church on Sundays, working on his vast collection of Ford antique trucks, attending truck club meetings, riding his scooter through the junkyard, playing solitaire, doing word search puzzles, reading his Bible, collecting and repairing Lionel trains, listening to country music, Grand Ole Opry Stars of the 50's, and Hee Haw.
Snapper is survived by his sons, Daryl Smith Jackson and wife, Michelle, and Mark Wayne Jackson and wife, Theresa; daughters, Sara Jackson-Taylor and husband, Tony, and Mary Jane Rice and husband, Sonny; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Snapper was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Jane S. Jackson; son, Robert Leslie Jackson, Jr.; daughter, Penney C. Hanby; granddaughter, Deanna Lynn Hanby; and sister, Camellia Leslie Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Hopewell United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 1, 2023, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Lt. Col. John Groth of the Hopewell United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
