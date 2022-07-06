PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Robert "Bob" Lee Crowl II of Port Deposit, MD, age 71, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born in Carlisle, PA on December 6, 1950 to the late Robert Lee Crowl and Miriam Lovina (Cassel) Crowl.
Bob proudly served in the United States Navy, after which he enjoyed a year in Hawaii before returning home. He worked many years as a talented carpenter and landscaper, having learned his craft by apprenticing to Millard Barker and Bill Wells. Bob's work can be seen throughout Cecil County, reflecting that he was a perfectionist who took pride in his work. Bob was truly a Jack-of-all-Trades; he expressed his creative, artistic talents by making beautiful wood and metal works. He was a self-educated man and loved to read. Bob was also opinionated, speaking his mind as he saw it. He was devoted to his friends and family, finding his greatest joy in spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert "Bob" Lee Crowl III; two grandchildren: Robert IV and Eleanor; three siblings: Jeffry Crowl, Lise Brown (Barry) and Renee Crowl; and three nieces: Tricia Goodin (Jeff), Ashley Legg (Jon) and Rachel Brown.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 1 PM - 5 PM on Sunday, July 10 at the American Legion, 338 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's honor may be made payable to the American Legion "Mason Dixon Post 194" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.