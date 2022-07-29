PERRYVILLE — Robert "Lawrence" Grace passed away on Monday, July 25 at his home in Perryville. He was 80.
Born in Churchville, MD he was the son of the late David L and Margaret (Bodt) Grace.
A die-hard Baltimore Colts fan, Mr. Grace retired in 1997 after over 32 years for the Chrysler Corp., he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, golfing, NASCAR and watching both the Baltimore Colts and Ravens.
He is survived by his wife of over 27 years, Janice L. (Albright) Grace; daughters, Sandra L. Poughkeepsie and husband Frederick "Kip" of Aberdeen and Pamela A. McCullough and husband Gardner of Havre de Grace; grandchildren, Joshua R. Burke and wife Lindsey and Gardner McCullough II and wife Michelle; great grandchildren, Joshua and Hailey Burke; and his siblings, Harold Grace of Aberdeen, Marian Welch of Aberdeen and Pat Wolford of Pennsylvania and his pet dog Precious. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, David, Bill, Kenneth "Woody", and Donny Grace, Dorothy Sullivan and Ruth Woods.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 1 from 10am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Grace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.