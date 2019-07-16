Robert L. Wilson, 77, of Newport, TN passed away on July 15, 2019.
He is survived by two daughters: Linda Wilson and Mary Wilson, both of Newport, TN; brothers and sisters: Alpha Glenning of Warrenton, VA; George (Carole) Wilson of Davidsonville, MD; Rowena Scott of Newark, DE; Crockett (Robin) Wilson of Earleville, MD; Ronald Wilson of Cochranville, PA; Venus Wilson of Elkton, MD; Nancy (Harry) Miller of Elkton, MD; and a sister-in-law: Nancy Wilson of Elkton, MD.
He is proceeded in death by his father, John B. Wilson; his mother, Georgia Wilson; his brother, Doyle Wilson; his sister, Jean Taylor; and brother-in-laws: Ned Glenning and George Scott.
