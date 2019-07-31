ELKTON — Robert L. Davis, Jr., age 37, of Elkton, MD departed this life July 24, 2019.
He was a 1999 graduate of Elkton High School and a former teacher and coach at Bohemia Manor High School
His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, August 2nd, at Wright's A.M.E. Church, 125 Booth Street, Elkton, MD, where viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am only. Interment will be at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover, DE.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
