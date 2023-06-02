ELKTON — Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Smith, MD, age 87, of Elkton, Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey on November 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank S. Smith and Emma (Iha) Myers. Bob was raised in Clifton, New Jersey; Holyoke, Massachusetts; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, graduating from South Side High School in 1953. He obtained his bachelors and doctor of medicine degrees from Indiana University and the IU School of Medicine, and held officer positions in the Lambda Chi Alpha and Skull & Crescent fraternities.
Upon receiving his doctor of medicine degree in 1960, he began his service in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Lieutenant. Following an internship at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, he completed his medical training in 1962 as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine under the Naval Air Training Command in Pensacola, Florida. Bob completed active duty in 1963 in Beaufort, South Carolina and after starting in private practice continued to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1966 upon honorable discharge.
In January 1964, Bob moved his young family to Newark, Delaware and entered into a family medicine practice with Drs. Earl Walker and Anthony J. DiMaio. He worked in this practice for two years, then started his own family practice as Dr. Robert L. Smith, MD. Bob continued as a solo practitioner working out of Fairfield Apartments in Newark, Delaware in the same neighborhood as his family's home. In 1982, he moved his practice to Elkton, Maryland just outside of Newark, eventually retiring in 2005. Over his 42-year career as a family physician, he was a beloved and highly respected doctor and member of the Newark and Elkton communities. In recent years, he also resided in North East, Maryland, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Port Charlotte, Florida.
Bob's personal interests included landscaping and gardening, projects around the house, reading, card playing especially pinochle and bridge (achieving Life Master status), and watching basketball. He was always genuinely interested in the health of his family and patients, and was proud to make himself available for advice or a quick trip to the office.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Frank S. Smith, Jr. He is survived by siblings, William K. Smith, David J. Kovacs, and Emilie Smith; wife of 42 years, Kathleen (Gordon) Smith; stepdaughters, Alison G. Cuza and Kimberly C. Whittle (Scott), all of Elkton, MD; former wife, Carol (Anderson) Greer of Wilmington, DE; children, Sherry A. Ryan (Jack J.) of Southbury, CT, Deborah J. Andrews (Benjamin A.) of San Jose, CA, Robert S. Smith (Donna M.) of Lewes, DE, Timothy A. Smith (Amy N.) of Troy, MI, and Randall K. Smith (Rachael B.) of Millsboro, DE; fifteen grandchildren, Chris Lee, Ryan Lee, John Ryan, Matthew Ryan, Nicholas Ryan, Michael Ryan, Skyler Andrews, Erica English (Smith), Kevin Smith, Kelly Levin (Smith), Tyler Smith, Abigail Smith, Andrew Smith, Joshua Smith and Emerson Smith; four step-grandchildren, Nicola Barteau-Davis, Jenna Cuza-Barteau, Elijah Whittle and Nakata Whittle; four great-grandchildren, Carson English, Kyren English, Olivia Smith, and Sophia Lee; and a great step-grandchild, Nahla Barteau-Davis.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. If desired, donation acknowledgements may be made via eCard on the DWB site addressed to Dr. Smith's son, Robert S. Smith, at smithbobcpa@comcast.net
