ELKTON — Robert "BK Bob" Kenneth Snyder, Jr., 68 years old, of Elkton, MD, passed away on September 6, 2023. He was born in Waynesboro, PA on September 4, 1955. The son of the late Robert Kenneth Snyder, Sr. and Peggy Mae Snyder. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Glenn "Bub" Snyder, Sr.
Robert was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He loved his family with everything in him. Robert enjoyed boating, bowling, crabbing, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and mowing grass. He also was a DJ and loved doing that. He loved to sing and do karaoke. He attended Rising Sun High School and was a member of all county and all state chorus.
He is survived by his wife, Denise M. Snyder, of 32 years; children: Faith Ann Stine, Robert Wayne and Ashley Snyder, Charlotte Stringer, and Artie E. Campbell; grandchildren: Andrew, Spencer, Ashley (Tim), Michael, Robbie, Steven, Katelyn, and Derrek; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Debbie (Gene), Della (Ken), Kim (Dave), Steve (Robin), Peggy (Diane), Glenn "Bub" (Liz); as well as several nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Robert worked for the Cecil Whig for the last 30 years. He's been a DJ and karaoke player and singer as BK karaoke for 20 years. He played many places and events including several local establishments and VFW's where he was a beloved member. He played Bob Jackson's for many years. He was the life of the party and enjoyed seeing people happy and having a great time. He loved to joke and make people laugh. He was a friend to many people. He was Cecil County's favorite DJ and he will be missed by many!
A visitation and viewing will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 2:00PM-5:00PM at Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries, 768 Blue Ball Road, Elkton, MD 21921. A service will follow held privately at 5:00PM by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made payable to VFW Post 8175 and sent to 208 West High Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
