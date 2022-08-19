NEWARK, DE — Robert Johnson of Newark, DE, died at home on 8-16-22, his 76th birthday, after a long valiant 14-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Bob graduated in 1964 from Paulsboro HS in Paulsboro, NJ. He was a hard-working drywall installer, retiring from Dry Wall Associates in 2008.
Bob was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church. He loved being outdoors doing yardwork, shoveling snow (his own and the neighbors too), playing with the grandchildren, watching the news on TV and going on cruises.
Bob is predeceased by his mother Virginia Thomas and father Clarence Johnson; brothers Jimmy Johnson and Michael Buckalew and his mother and father-in-law Bob and Peg Bunnell.
Bob is survived by his wife and caregiver Susan (Bunnell) Hollyday Johnson; daughter, Katie (Jason) Koelewyn; stepchildren, Bo Hollyday and Megan (Rob) Glass; step grandson, Damien Hollyday (whom he raised from age 7 as his son); 3 siblings, Debbie (David) Diaz, Mark (Kelly) Buckalew and Don (Bonnie) Johnson, 11 beloved grandchildren and his in-laws, Rich (RuthAnn) Bunnell, Jeff Bunnell, Adam (Linda) Bunnell, John (Adelma) Bunnell and Rev. Karen Bunnell.
Over the years of caregiving with Bob, we have learned an immense amount and formed bonds with several wonderful women whom will be greatly missed: Laya Cooper, Sydney Kornegay, Paula Gallimore, Alyssa Vacarro and Nicole Jackson.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no services.
In his memory, donations may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware at www.fbd.org.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.