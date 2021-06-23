NORTH EAST, MD — Robert “Bobby” Kevin Jadwin of North East, MD, age 63 passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on June 9, 1958 to the late Robert Leroy Jadwin and Shirley Ann (Garris) Jadwin.
Bobby was a hard worker who drove a dump truck for 26 years, then went on to work for Tri-M Group, LLC for ten years, where his Tri-M friends became an extended family to him. Bobby was a member of the American Legion Post 194, and an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Nascar fan who loved to watch Bill Elliott, then Chase Elliott race. When he could, he loved to go to breakfast at the North East Family Restaurant. Bobby found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and friends.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Lucille Jadwin; four siblings: Charles (Debbie) Jadwin, Donald (Maria) Dempsey, Jr., Sharon Jadwin (Bob) and Carol (Andy) Jugler; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 25, 2021, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
