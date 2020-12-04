ELKTON — Robert Jacob Feeley, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Mr. Feeley retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a repairman, after 45 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Gervaise Littley Feeley; children, Robert J. Feeley, John T. Feeley, both of Elkton, MD, and Gervaise E. Feeley, Bluffington, OH; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Feeley was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Mary Peterman Feeley; and all of his siblings.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
