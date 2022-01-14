ELKTON — Robert Gwyn Edwards, 68 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on January 12, 1953, he was the son of the late Raymond T. and Elsie V. (Perkins) Edwards.
He was the President of Iron Hill Pallet, Inc. Robert enjoyed music, boating and aquarists.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years: Elizabeth (Pearson) Edwards; sister: Sandra Donovan (Roy) of Smyrna, DE; niece: Tammie Cline (David) of Smyrna, DE; brother-in-law: Joseph Notarcola of Perryville, MD; brother-in-law: Steven Pearson (Rene) of Elkton, MD; their children: Steven (Shonda), Niki (Mark); Ashlee; Morgan (James); brother-in-law, Jeffrey Pearson (Sandra) of St. Augustine, FL; their children: Heather, Meredith, Matthew; great nephews: Steven Pearson (Shelby) of Millsboro, DE, Reese Pearson of Millsboro, DE, Ethan Ham of Rising Sun, MD, Colin Ham of Rising Sun, MD, Evan Mensing of Elkton, MD; and great nieces: Anna Lue Brenemen of North East, MD, Cora Renee McDowell of Rising Sun, MD; and all their many family and friends of Lee's Marina, Charlestown, MD. In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded by his brother: Raymond G. Edwards; and sister: Sharon Notarcola.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.