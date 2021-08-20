NORTHEAST, MD — Robert Eugene King, Sr., age 80, of Northeast, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 17,2021. He was born on December 4,1940 in Elkton, MD to the late Charles King and Bernice (Duncan) Adams.
Robert worked for General Motors in Wilmington, DE for thirty years before retiring in 1993. He coached little league in Rising Sun, MD for several years. Robert enjoyed mowing his lawn and washing his trucks. Anyone who knew Robert, knew he was a workaholic. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his companion, Linda Cundiff of Northeast MD; two stepdaughters: Natalie Smith and Lori Tarpolletti of Northeast, MD; brother, Jerry King and his wife, Joanne of Middletown, DE; sister, Shirley Church and her husband, Sammi of West Jefferson, NC; two grandchildren: Robert Craig King and Robert Dustin King.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Clarissa King; son, Robert E. King, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 23,2021 from 6pm to 8pm, with a service being held at 7pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Burial will be held privately at New Bridge Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Shriners Hospital for Children" and send in care of the funeral home, P.O Box 248, Rising Sun, MD. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
